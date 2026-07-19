DRRMO head Charles Bryan Carame said panic spread rapidly among students during the quake, triggering a chain reaction of distress.

While the city continues to hold quarterly earthquake drills to improve physical response, Carame said schools must also strengthen students' ability to remain calm during emergencies.

As part of the initiative, the city will launch a Youth Resilience Boot Camp in August, where participants will receive training in disaster management, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Several activities are also lined up this month. On 25 July, the DRRMO will hold a public roadshow and emergency equipment display.

From July 20 to 24, the office will conduct crash vehicle extrication training with the Bureau of Fire Protection and advanced Geographic Information Systems training in partnership with the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation.

The month-long campaign will conclude on July 30 with an awards ceremony recognizing educational video winners and disaster response volunteers.

City officials are also studying the implementation of unannounced earthquake drills to better assess and improve real-time emergency response in schools and communities.