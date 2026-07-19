The law enforcement operation was conducted due to a report of a violation of Republic Act No. 8485, as amended by Republic Act No. 10631 (Animal Welfare Act of 1998), and Presidential Decree No. 1602 (Illegal Gambling Law) in Sitio Sala-Sala of the said town.

The operation resulted in the arrest of four male suspects; the rescue of seven live horses, which include four stallions and three mares; and the confiscation of bet money, a money counting machine, trophies, and other gambling paraphernalia with an estimated total value of P1,200,000.00.

A report that reached PMGEN Robert AA Morico II, the Director of the CIDG, stated that the four arrested suspects, all of legal age, were caught while engaging in alleged illegal horse-fighting activity, acts violative of the Animal Welfare Act of 1998.

The Director of CIDG emphasized that the state protects and promotes the welfare of all animals in the Philippines by supervising and regulating the establishment and operations of all facilities utilized for breeding, maintaining, keeping, treating, or training of all animals either as objects of trade or as household pets.

The primary purpose of Republic Act No. 10631 (amending RA 8485) is to protect and promote the physical and psychological well-being of all animals in the country by criminalizing cruelty, neglect, and exploitation.

The joint teams rescued the seven horses and turned over to the Department of Agriculture Regional Field Office XI (DA RFO XI) for proper care, custody, and disposition.

The CIDG leadership commends the CIDG Regional Field Unit 11 headed by PLTCOL Ariel T Huesca, the Regional Chief; and the CIDG Davao Occidental Provincial Field Unit led by its Provincial Chief, PMAJ Jocyviel S Zamora, and all the joint units and agencies for the accomplishment of the rescue of the animals and arrest of the violators of the law. The operation significantly prevented future illegal horse fighting and illegal gambling in the area.

The CIDG assures the public that it is steadfast in enforcing all laws across the country. The Group urges the public to report any form of animal abuse, horse fighting, dog fighting and illegal gambling in their communities, and the CIDG will do the rest.