As part of its Pride Month activities in June, Meralco installed rainbow crosswalks at its Ortigas headquarters and sector offices as visible symbols of inclusion. The company also highlighted the stories and perspectives of employees while senior leaders participated in activities expressing support for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Meralco also expanded the number of all-gender restrooms at its headquarters, with plans to roll out similar facilities across its other offices. The company said the shared spaces are designed to make employees feel welcome, safe, and respected while promoting accessibility and inclusion.

In partnership with the Philippine Financial & Inter-industry Pride (PFIP), Meralco hosted the "Safe to Be Me" webinar, bringing together leaders and employees from the company and its subsidiaries to discuss safe spaces, allyship, and workplace inclusion.

Meralco Chief Human Resources Officer Hans R. Montenegro emphasized the importance of creating an inclusive workplace.

"Being yourself at work should never be a privilege, but a norm. Safe spaces are built not only through policies, but through how we listen, how we speak, and how we treat one another with respect and empathy," Montenegro said.

Meralco Chief Information Security Officer Marilene P. Tayag likewise stressed that fostering an inclusive culture requires collective action.

"Safe spaces is not just about having the right words in our employee handbook—it's about the daily choices that we make, the conversations that we do or do not have, the assumptions we question, and the moments we choose to stand beside someone instead of staying silent," Tayag said.

The #Mbrace program forms part of Meralco's sustainability agenda, Powering the Good Life, which is anchored on four pillars: Power, Planet, People, and Prosperity. The company said embedding diversity and inclusion into its culture supports its goal of building a workplace where fairness, respect, and belonging are practiced every day.