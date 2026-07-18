Two Philippine Army soldiers and three civilians were injured in an early morning grenade attack in Barangay Mother Poblacion, Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao del Sur.
A police report reaching Camp Crame said the incident occurred at around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, when unidentified suspects riding a black motorcycle lobbed a grenade near an Army KM truck bearing Plate No. SJD 978 while it was traversing the national highway en route to Isulan.
The explosion left two Army personnel with shrapnel wounds, along with three civilians who were also injured.
Responding police officers brought all the victims to the Bangsamoro Regional Hospital and Medical Center (BRHMC) for treatment.
Investigators recovered a grenade safety lever at the crime scene following the blast.
Police are conducting a follow-up investigation, including a review of closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage in the area, to identify the suspects and facilitate their arrest.