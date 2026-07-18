The explosion left two Army personnel with shrapnel wounds, along with three civilians who were also injured.

Responding police officers brought all the victims to the Bangsamoro Regional Hospital and Medical Center (BRHMC) for treatment.

Investigators recovered a grenade safety lever at the crime scene following the blast.

Police are conducting a follow-up investigation, including a review of closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage in the area, to identify the suspects and facilitate their arrest.