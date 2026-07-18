The Defense chief emphasized the strategic importance of the South China Sea and the West Philippine Sea to the Philippines as an archipelagic state, stressing that the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) is fundamental to protecting the country's territorial integrity and maritime entitlements.

"UNCLOS is existential for the territorial integrity of the Republic of the Philippines because of our archipelagic entitlements," he said.

Teodoro stressed that building resilience requires more than strengthening military capabilities. He emphasized the importance of public awareness, national resolve, and credible deterrence in enhancing the country's resilience.

"After awareness, you have to build resolve, which is a different level of commitment," he said. "Lastly, we have to build deterrence, which is the most painful task because it needs a lot of resources. And if we're not able to build these converging things, then I'm afraid that our society will not be resilient and will be subject to bullying and appeasement."

Calling on the youth to become partners in nation-building, Teodoro encouraged participants to help raise public awareness and strengthen national resilience by promoting informed discussions on national security.

"We will rely on you to be the future of our organization, be the future of the national economy, be the future public leaders," he said.

Teodoro also described the recent surge of disinformation, including propaganda targeting the Philippines, as a wake-up call that underscores the importance of building an informed, resilient, and united society capable of defending responsible freedom and resisting coercion.

Following his keynote address, Teodoro joined an open forum with participants, exchanging views on the West Philippine Sea, national resilience, deterrence, disinformation, and the importance of safeguarding the Philippines' sovereignty and rules-based maritime entitlements.