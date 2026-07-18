The video referenced the 2016 South China Sea arbitral ruling, in which an international tribunal in The Hague invalidated China’s expansive claims over the disputed waters.

Beijing has rejected the ruling and continues to assert its claims over nearly the entire South China Sea, including areas within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.

The DFA said the AI-generated material was part of a broader set of content that mocked the Philippines and the arbitral award, which Manila considers a key legal basis for its maritime claims.

Lacson said China’s actions in the West Philippine Sea had strengthened international support for the Philippines’ position, citing repeated confrontations involving Chinese vessels and Philippine ships conducting resupply and patrol missions.

He pointed to incidents involving the Chinese Coast Guard’s use of water cannons and other forms of harassment against Philippine vessels.

“China’s repeated bullying of the Philippines, particularly in the West Philippine Sea, has only reinforced international support for the Philippines’ position under the 2016 Arbitral Award,” Lacson said.

Despite his criticism of Beijing, Lacson said the Philippines must also address domestic weaknesses, particularly corruption and economic constraints, to improve its ability to defend its interests.

He said the country needed to become an economic power to support the modernization of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and build a credible defense capability.

The Philippines and China have had increasingly tense encounters in the South China Sea in recent years, particularly around contested features such as Second Thomas Shoal and Scarborough Shoal. Manila has sought support from allies while pursuing diplomatic protests against Chinese actions it considers violations of international law.

China has maintained that its activities in the disputed waters are lawful and has accused the Philippines of provoking tensions by conducting what it calls “illegal” operations in areas under Chinese jurisdiction.