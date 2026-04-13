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Blast rocks Baguio, 14 hurt; suspect arrested

A blast rocked the sinkhole area of Magsaysay Avenue at 3:00 AM of April 13, 2026 where 14 individuals were injured. A miner was arrested where he was suspected to caused the explosion using improvised explosives. |Aldwin Quitasol. Photo Courtesy of Dionisio Dennis.
A blast rocked the sinkhole area of Magsaysay Avenue at 3:00 AM of April 13, 2026 where 14 individuals were injured. A miner was arrested where he was suspected to caused the explosion using improvised explosives. |Aldwin Quitasol. Photo Courtesy of Dionisio Dennis.
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BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Fourteen people were injured in a blast that struck a sinkhole area along Magsaysay Avenue early Monday, 13 April 2026, prompting authorities to arrest a suspect believed to be behind the incident.

Police said the explosion occurred around 3 a.m., injuring individuals who were in the area at the time. All victims were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

A blast rocked the sinkhole area of Magsaysay Avenue at 3:00 AM of April 13, 2026 where 14 individuals were injured. A miner was arrested where he was suspected to caused the explosion using improvised explosives. |Aldwin Quitasol. Photo Courtesy of Dionisio Dennis.
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The suspect, whose identity has not been disclosed, was apprehended shortly after the incident. Initial reports identified him as a miner.

According to investigators, the suspect allegedly used an improvised explosive device in the blast.

A blast rocked the sinkhole area of Magsaysay Avenue at 3:00 AM of April 13, 2026 where 14 individuals were injured. A miner was arrested where he was suspected to caused the explosion using improvised explosives. |Aldwin Quitasol. Photo Courtesy of Dionisio Dennis.
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Authorities have yet to determine the motive behind the incident.

The area has been cordoned off as police continue to gather evidence and conduct a full investigation.

Baguio City

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