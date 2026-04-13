Blast rocks Baguio, 14 hurt; suspect arrested

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Fourteen people were injured in a blast that struck a sinkhole area along Magsaysay Avenue early Monday, 13 April 2026, prompting authorities to arrest a suspect believed to be behind the incident.
Police said the explosion occurred around 3 a.m., injuring individuals who were in the area at the time. All victims were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.
The suspect, whose identity has not been disclosed, was apprehended shortly after the incident. Initial reports identified him as a miner.
According to investigators, the suspect allegedly used an improvised explosive device in the blast.
Authorities have yet to determine the motive behind the incident.
The area has been cordoned off as police continue to gather evidence and conduct a full investigation.