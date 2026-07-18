

The Day 2 brought a different kind of moment, with basketball figures Benjie Paras and Andre Paras stopping by the booth. Benjie, a BAIC vehicle owner himself, shared his own experience with the brand, speaking about being genuinely satisfied with his BAIC vehicle and pointing to its fuel efficiency and how much he enjoys driving it day to day. It was a candid, firsthand account rather than a scripted appearance, adding a layer of authenticity to the event.

Together, the two days reflect the same message from different angles: real people, sharing real experiences with the brand, fitting for a celebration built around two decades of trust between UAAGI and Filipino motorists.

The Vehicles on Display

At the center of BAIC's participation are two vehicles that embody the brand's "Drive Big" philosophy from opposite ends of the spectrum.

The B30e Dune 4x4 has become one of BAIC's top-performing models in the Philippines. It is built around a hybrid powertrain that pairs fuel efficiency with genuine 4x4 capability, designed for drivers who want the reassurance of range and the confidence of real off-road performance without compromising on daily practicality.

The B40e Trailmaster rEV raises the stakes further. Based on MarkLines sales data, the Trailmaster rEV has ranked as China's No. 1 new-energy hardcore off-road SUV for consecutive months, a distinction that underscores its engineering credentials in a highly competitive segment. Its presence at SM Megamall gives Filipino buyers a firsthand look at a vehicle that combines rugged, off-road-grade capability with the efficiency and refinement of electrification.

Big Value, Backed by Easy Financing