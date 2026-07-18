BAIC Philippines brought its "Drive Big" philosophy to life during the UAAGI On the Move 2026 event, anchoring its showcase on two decades of established trust between UAAGI and Filipino motorists.
Representing BAIC at the event are two of its most talked-about models, the B30e Dune 4x4 and the B40e Trailmaster rEV, giving Filipino consumers a side-by-side look at how the brand is approaching two different corners of the new-energy vehicle market.
The event opened with a visit from BAIC Ambassadors Edric Mendoza and Joy Mendoza, who spent time at the booth engaging directly with visitors. They fielded questions, walked guests through the vehicles on display, and spoke to what has made BAIC's lineup resonate with Filipino drivers so far.
The Day 2 brought a different kind of moment, with basketball figures Benjie Paras and Andre Paras stopping by the booth. Benjie, a BAIC vehicle owner himself, shared his own experience with the brand, speaking about being genuinely satisfied with his BAIC vehicle and pointing to its fuel efficiency and how much he enjoys driving it day to day. It was a candid, firsthand account rather than a scripted appearance, adding a layer of authenticity to the event.
Together, the two days reflect the same message from different angles: real people, sharing real experiences with the brand, fitting for a celebration built around two decades of trust between UAAGI and Filipino motorists.
The Vehicles on Display
At the center of BAIC's participation are two vehicles that embody the brand's "Drive Big" philosophy from opposite ends of the spectrum.
The B30e Dune 4x4 has become one of BAIC's top-performing models in the Philippines. It is built around a hybrid powertrain that pairs fuel efficiency with genuine 4x4 capability, designed for drivers who want the reassurance of range and the confidence of real off-road performance without compromising on daily practicality.
The B40e Trailmaster rEV raises the stakes further. Based on MarkLines sales data, the Trailmaster rEV has ranked as China's No. 1 new-energy hardcore off-road SUV for consecutive months, a distinction that underscores its engineering credentials in a highly competitive segment. Its presence at SM Megamall gives Filipino buyers a firsthand look at a vehicle that combines rugged, off-road-grade capability with the efficiency and refinement of electrification.
Big Value, Backed by Easy Financing
In celebration of the milestone, BAIC buyers get exclusive access to on-site bank financing and fast-tracked loan processing through partners BPI and BDO. Those who meet the requirements may walk away with same-day approval, along with attractive financing terms, lower monthly payment options, and processing fee waivers on select units, making it easier than ever to drive home a BAIC.
From the ambassadors who opened the event to the shared experience that followed, BAIC's participation in UAAGI On the Move goes beyond a static vehicle display. It reflects UAAGI's two decades in the Philippine automotive industry, and a continuing conversation with the people who matter most: drivers themselves. The booth remains open to the public through July 19, 2026, at SM Megamall Fashion Hall, where guests
can view both vehicles up close, speak with the BAIC team, and inquire about on-site financing options.