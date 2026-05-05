LTFRB summons 9 motorcycle taxi firms over excess units

The issue surfaced during the distribution of fuel subsidies, when Transport Network Companies (TNCs) and MTPPs submitted lists containing units exceeding those registered in the LTFRB database, prompting a comprehensive investigation.

“They have a lot of explaining to do on this matter, and we will make sure that those who defied our regulations will pay the price,” LTFRB Chairman Vigor Mendoza II said.

Under the SCO, the nine motorcycle taxi platforms were given a specified period to submit a written explanation as to why their authority to operate should not be suspended or revoked.

Violations cited included onboarding riders and vehicles beyond the Board’s authorized cap and failing to maintain the original units registered on their platforms. Hearings for the nine firms are scheduled for 15 May.