LTFRB: No onboarding fee for riders; probe of TNC irregularities continues

The LTFRB is investigating who received these payments and where they went, whether within the TNC, the LTFRB, the Department of Transportation, or elsewhere.

The board previously suspended Transport Network Vehicle Service (TNVS) activities to probe why TNCs and Motorcycle Taxi Platform Providers (MTPPs) exceeded government limits. Mendoza stressed that all accountable parties will face consequences.

“That is what Sec. Banoy ordered us to do. We will hold anyone responsible accountable. We are sorry for the many who have been harmed," he said,

Mendoza added that delays in paperwork and acceptance of 'padulas' (bribes) have fueled corruption since 2025. Those involved will face pending initiatives while the investigation continues.

A public hearing is scheduled for 14 to 15 May, with separate meetings planned with driver groups to discuss next steps regarding their livelihood./DAILY TRIBUNE intern Dannah Macapagal