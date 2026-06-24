Kim Chiu honors mother’s memory in Cebu

Despite her packed schedule, actress and TV host made time to commemorate the 13th death anniversary of her late mother.
The Kapamilya star traveled to Cebu to be with her family for the meaningful occasion, choosing to spend the day in remembrance and prayer. Known for her close ties with her loved ones, Kim’s visit highlighted the importance she places on family, even amid her busy professional commitments.
The gathering served as a heartfelt tribute to her mother’s memory, allowing the family to reflect, reconnect, and honor a loved one whose presence continues to be felt in their lives.