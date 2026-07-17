The project forms part of Hotel101 Global's long-term expansion plan to build 50,000 standardized hotel rooms in the Philippines and 1 million rooms across 100 countries.

DoubleDragon said 2026 will be Hotel101's biggest expansion year to date, with 2,229 new hotel rooms scheduled to begin operations. These include the recently opened 680-room Hotel101-Madrid in Spain, the 519-room Hotel101-Davao opening on 30 July, the 548-room Hotel101-Cebu, and the 482-room Hotel101-Niseko in Hokkaido, Japan, which is scheduled to open in December.

The company said the openings will significantly expand its recurring revenue base from hotel operations in the Philippines and overseas.

Hotel101 Global, a subsidiary of DoubleDragon, began generating recurring revenues from Hotel101-Madrid after its opening in March, marking the first Hotel101-branded property to operate outside the Philippines.

DoubleDragon said the expansion supports its strategy of growing its asset-light hospitality business alongside its commercial real estate portfolio, which includes community malls, industrial warehouses and office buildings.

The company added that Hotel101's international expansion is expected to contribute to foreign currency inflows while strengthening the global presence of a Filipino hotel brand. According to DoubleDragon, the company currently has P225.3 billion in total assets.