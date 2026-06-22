DoubleDragon expands portfolio with 519-Room Davao hotel

The company said in a Monday disclosure that the Davao property will be one of the largest hotels in Mindanao by room inventory and forms part of a broader expansion drive that will see Hotel101 Global add more than 2,200 rooms across the Philippines, Spain, and Japan this year.

"This year 2026, will be the year with the highest number of room openings in one year," the company said, citing planned openings in Davao, Cebu, and Niseko, Japan, following the launch of Hotel101-Madrid in Spain earlier this year.

Located along Eco West Drive near SM City Davao, Hotel101-Davao will offer 519 rooms alongside dining, fitness, swimming pool, and conference facilities.

The company said the property supports the continued expansion of its Hotel101 network, as it seeks to grow recurring revenues from hotel operations.