The affected houses were primarily made of wood and galvanized iron sheets.

Firefighters encountered difficulty reaching the area because the houses were located about 200 meters from the nearest accessible road, Dangatan said.

The city's Smart City Command Center alerted firefighters to the blaze at 10:11 a.m. Responding units arrived at 10:30 a.m., declared the fire under control by 11:00 a.m., and fully extinguished it by 11:20 a.m.

One person suffered an asthma attack during the incident and was reported injured.

Fire investigators have yet to determine the cause of the blaze and the estimated cost of the damage.