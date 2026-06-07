Pre-dawn blazes hit residential areas

Firefighters brought the blaze under control by 5:28 a.m., and it was completely extinguished at 5:37 a.m. A total of 20 fire trucks and three ambulances responded to the scene.

Fire Inspector James Peralta, an engine commander with the Quezon City Fire District, said the first alarm was triggered quickly because of the dense layout of the neighborhood.

"We needed to raise the alarm because the area is densely populated," Peralta said. "The roads are quite narrow."

No injuries or fatalities were reported. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire and determining the exact number of displaced families.

Veronica Tiongson, a local resident whose home was destroyed, said her family was asleep when the fire began.

"We really didn't know anything," Tiongson said. "We were sleeping, and suddenly my nephew started shouting."

Tiongson added that the fire spread rapidly through her home, which had stood on the property since 1980.

While devastated by the loss of her property and belongings, she expressed gratitude that her children and nephew escaped safely.

Peralta, on the other hand, reminded the public to remain vigilant to prevent residential fires. "We must always be prepared to prevent these fires in our homes," he said.

Earlier that morning, another fire struck a residential area at the corner of Felix Huertas and Yuseco streets in the Sta. Cruz district of Manila.