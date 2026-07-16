The case stemmed from a complaint filed by a borrower who alleged that Fast Coin harassed her through text messages while collecting loan payments.

She also claimed that after applying for a loan through the company's CashGuard online lending application, multiple loan accounts were created under eight loan products.

The SEC's investigation found that the lender used public humiliation, disclosure of personal information, and other forms of intimidation in its collection efforts.

The regulator also found that Fast Coin's deductions, classified as "management fees," pushed its effective interest rates beyond the SEC's 15-percent monthly cap.

In addition, the company failed to provide required documents such as loan agreements, disclosure statements and amortization schedules, and did not submit documents requested by the SEC during its investigation.

"Lending companies operate in a public interest industry and are expected to conduct their business with transparency, fairness, accountability, and strict compliance with the regulatory framework established to protect financial consumers," the order read.

"The violations established in this case demonstrate a disregard for these obligations and warrant the imposition of the appropriate administrative sanctions," it added.