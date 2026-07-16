Chua said that the assertion of Duterte defense lawyer Atty. Michael Poa stated that they sought for the production of evidence to be in accordance with the Constitution was unwarranted, given that the prosecution has been consistent in following the proper process from the start.

The lawmaker likewise underscored that standard rules of court did not necessarily apply in an impeachment proceeding, given that the hearings were not carried out under the judiciary.

“We can not apply the strict implementation of the rules of court because this is not a court and we have liberal interpretation of laws. In fact, impeachment rules of court are merely suppletory,” he said in a press conference.

Chua stressed that rules were not always the primary consideration in an impeachment, given that it was a process of seeking for accountability and justice–a matter that can only be achieved through evidence.

Offering his own personal insight on the matter, House Deputy Speaker Rep. Paolo Ortega jokingly said that the reason that the Dutertes were trying to conceal evidence was that they were attempting to hide incriminating information.

Ortega stressed that the trial was the proper opportunity for both the prosecution and defense to go “all out” when it came to the presentation of their evidence, noting that it was previously established that all parties were prepared for the impeachment.

“We’ve reached the impeachment trial, the trial of the century…lay everything out, let’s talk about everything. After all, both parties are prepared, and they accept whatever decision the impeachment court will have,” he said.

On Wednesday, 15 July, impeachment court presiding judge Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero said that they would be ruling on the matter this coming Monday, 20 July, as he opted to provide senator-judges the time to review the arguments raised by both parties and to ask questions to the same regarding the matter.