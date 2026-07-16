Trinidad said protecting the country's sovereignty and sovereign rights requires a whole-of-nation approach.

"As Solicitor General Darlene Berberabe recently mentioned, 'No single institution protects the West Philippine Sea alone.' Defending our national sovereignty and sovereign rights is a whole-of-nation endeavor," he said.

"While the men and women of the AFP, together with the Philippine Coast Guard, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, and other partner agencies, maintain our physical presence and patrol our waters, the DOJ's new maritime law unit provides the critical legal armor we need to sustain our gains," he added.

Justice Secretary Frederick Vida earlier announced the creation of the maritime law unit, which will serve as the department's central repository of legal expertise on the landmark 2016 South China Sea arbitral award and international maritime law.

"Actually, to maintain and sustain the gains from the arbitral award, the DOJ now has a dedicated unit for legal services to be a source of expertise on this matter," Vida said in a media interview earlier this week.

He described the office as a "maritime law center" that would consolidate the government's legal expertise on maritime issues.

Trinidad said the initiative would strengthen the country's legal position by ensuring that government actions remain anchored on international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

"By strengthening our domestic legal expertise and consolidating legal records, the government ensures that our actions at sea remain firmly anchored in international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea," he said.

"The AFP remains resolute in its mandate to secure our maritime domain, protect our brave Filipino fisherfolk, and preserve our maritime heritage," Trinidad added.