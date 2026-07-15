Speaking during the formal launch of the college on 13 July, Ongchuan said the opening of the medical program at the province's premier state university supports the provincial government's goal of strengthening healthcare by making a doctor of medicine degree more accessible to local students.

The provincial government launched its medical scholarship program during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic after recognizing the shortage of doctors needed to serve the growing number of patients.

Ongchuan said the scholarship program is available to help qualified students admitted to the UEP College of Medicine cover their educational expenses.

The UEP College of Medicine was established through Republic Act No. 11972, signed into law in December 2023.

Authored by former Northern Samar Rep. Paul Daza, the law seeks to address the shortage of doctors in Eastern Visayas while easing the financial burden on students who previously had to pursue medical studies outside the province, primarily in Tacloban City, Cebu, and Metro Manila.

On 4 July 2026, the Commission on Higher Education granted UEP a permit to operate the College of Medicine for its first- and second-year levels.