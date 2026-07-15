According to Sun Life, the awards recognize its efforts to expand access to insurance while fostering a workplace culture centered on client experience.

Sun Life EasyLink Protect was designed to address barriers that prevent many Filipinos from obtaining life insurance, including medical underwriting requirements and affordability concerns.

The guaranteed-issue, investment-linked plan does not require medical examinations and offers long-term protection, making insurance more accessible to underserved market segments.

Meanwhile, the company's employee engagement initiative integrates client feedback into a unified recognition system through its Feedback Ecosystem and CX Factor Awards.

Sun Life said the program transforms client commendations into employee recognition, encouraging front-line personnel to deliver better service while strengthening employee engagement and performance.

"These recognitions reflect what matters most to us—our Clients and our people," Sun Life Philippines Country Head and CEO JJ Moreno said.

"We thank our Clients for their trust, and our employees and advisors for their dedication in living our purpose every day. We look forward to helping more Filipinos achieve lifetime financial security and live healthier lives," he added.

Sun Life is an international financial services company offering asset management, wealth, insurance, and health solutions. As of 31 December 2025, the company reported CAD 1.60 trillion in assets under management and operates in markets across North America, Europe, and Asia, including the Philippines.