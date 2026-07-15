More than P380,000 worth of suspected shabu was seized from two drug suspects during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Manuyo Dos, Las Piñas City, on Tuesday night, 14 July.
Police conducted the operation along Saint Joseph Street in BF Martinville Subdivision, where authorities arrested a 50-year-old unemployed man and a 34-year-old unemployed woman, both residents of Las Piñas.
Recovered from the suspects were two heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu, a green coin purse, and a marked P500 bill used in the operation.
The suspects will face complaints for alleged violations of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.
The complaints will be filed through inquest proceedings before the Office of the City Prosecutor of Las Piñas.