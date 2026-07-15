Recovered from the suspects were two heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu, a green coin purse, and a marked P500 bill used in the operation.

The suspects will face complaints for alleged violations of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The complaints will be filed through inquest proceedings before the Office of the City Prosecutor of Las Piñas.