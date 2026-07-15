Art Forward and Galerie Joaquin are collaborating with New World Makati to hold a special exhibition entitled, LIKHA: The Living Gallery,. The viewing started on Wednesday, 15 July 2026.
Local artists gathered to showcase their works in commemoration of the hotel’s 32nd anniversary, in line with the theme, The Power of Local.
The event is meant to display local creativity and the memories of culture deeply embedded in contemporary Filipino art, featuring a total of 14 artists on display. The gallery sought to transform the hotel lobby into a space that platforms emerging and established Filipino artists alike. It invites viewers to walk through, engage with art beyond aesthetics and passive viewing, and to participate in the appreciation of the culture and community.
Ricky Francisco of Art Forward was the curator behind the art exhibition, bringing together artists such as Jed Gregorio, Tammy de Roca, Aaron Virata Mempin, and more.
The exhibit featured various styles and mediums, and artistic visions from bold abstract work to introspective depictions of daily Filipino life.
Multi-disciplinary creative Jed Gregorio spoke on his featured painting, Narcissus.
“The concept of Narcissus was pretty simple. I wanted to invoke the water. I think the idea is that if the painting works, you can look at it and find within yourself the things you find beautiful. Hopefully you fall in love with yourself—In a healthy way, you know?”
Narcissus is a part of Jed Gregorio’s series of the same title, depicting the same subject across different mediums.
When asked about her painting, Gaia’s 10 Waves, Visual artist Tammy de Roca said that she wants people "to stop and meditate on art, not merely passing by without deeper reflection". De Roca utilized the texture of paint itself to put weight on the canvas, showcasing her artistic instinct.
Aaron Virata Mempin’s Mi Casa was displayed prominently in the gallery, allowing viewers to get a glimpse of what Mempin called “the logic of chaos”. The artist explained that his years of working in the corporate world helped to bring out his artistic vision, especially in his early work, which consisted of abstractions.
LIKHA: The Living Gallery will be exhibited in New World Makati’s lobby from July to December, rotating pieces roughly every three months.
According to the event’s organizers, a percentage of the proceeds will be donated to Mano Amiga, Art Forward’s beneficiary, whose focus is on providing education and welfare opportunities for impoverished children and families.