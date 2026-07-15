Art Forward and Galerie Joaquin are collaborating with New World Makati to hold a special exhibition entitled, LIKHA: The Living Gallery,. The viewing started on Wednesday, 15 July 2026.

Local artists gathered to showcase their works in commemoration of the hotel’s 32nd anniversary, in line with the theme, The Power of Local.

The event is meant to display local creativity and the memories of culture deeply embedded in contemporary Filipino art, featuring a total of 14 artists on display. The gallery sought to transform the hotel lobby into a space that platforms emerging and established Filipino artists alike. It invites viewers to walk through, engage with art beyond aesthetics and passive viewing, and to participate in the appreciation of the culture and community.

Ricky Francisco of Art Forward was the curator behind the art exhibition, bringing together artists such as Jed Gregorio, Tammy de Roca, Aaron Virata Mempin, and more.

The exhibit featured various styles and mediums, and artistic visions from bold abstract work to introspective depictions of daily Filipino life.