‘Hatch 2026’: Contemporary visions in a timeless setting

The eighth staging of The Manila Hotel’s art showcase, Hatch, opened on 25 March. With this year’s theme, “Contemporary Visions, Timeless Setting,” Hatch 2026 bridges the past and present, inviting artists to respond to history through modern expression.

This edition brings together 12 contemporary and emerging Filipino artists, each tasked to reinterpret the iconic acrylic egg — transforming it into a compelling vessel of storytelling, identity, and imagination. Featured artists include Marko Belo, Dino Blanco, Norman Blanco, Rachel Anne Lacaba, Jao Mapa, Raf Page, Tokwa Peñaflorida, JP Pining, Angelo Roxas, Alber Tabanao, Rene Tolentino and Krishnamurti.