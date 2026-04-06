‘Hatch 2026’: Contemporary visions in a timeless setting

The eighth staging of The Manila Hotel’s art showcase, Hatch, opened on 25 March. With this year’s theme, “Contemporary Visions, Timeless Setting,” Hatch 2026 bridges the past and present, inviting artists to respond to history through modern expression.
This edition brings together 12 contemporary and emerging Filipino artists, each tasked to reinterpret the iconic acrylic egg — transforming it into a compelling vessel of storytelling, identity, and imagination. Featured artists include Marko Belo, Dino Blanco, Norman Blanco, Rachel Anne Lacaba, Jao Mapa, Raf Page, Tokwa Peñaflorida, JP Pining, Angelo Roxas, Alber Tabanao, Rene Tolentino and Krishnamurti.
In his remarks, The Manila Hotel vice president for sales and marketing, Marvin Kim Tan, reflected on the evolution of the initiative: “What began as a platform to showcase fresh ideas has grown into a meaningful space that champions creativity and emerging talent. We are proud to continue supporting this initiative and the community it has built over the years.”
He added, invoking the hotel’s storied past, “When Ernest Hemingway visited in 1941, he remarked, ‘It’s a good story if it’s like The Manila Hotel.’ May this year’s exhibit at our Grand Lobby be another great story to tell.”
Hatch: Contemporary Visions, Timeless Setting is on view at the Grand Lobby of The Manila Hotel until 2 May.