BI strengthens collaboration with DOJ

Atty. Ruben Casibang, Interim Unit Chief of the BIPU-POC, said the creation of the specialized unit enhances the Bureau’s ability to respond to complex protection cases.

“The BIPU-POC ensures that applications for refugee and stateless recognition are handled with consistency, accountability, and due regard for both humanitarian protection and immigration control,” Casibang said.

Under the guidelines, safeguards are in place to ensure that individuals who formally apply for refugee or stateless recognition are not prematurely removed from the country while their claims are being evaluated by the proper authorities. At the same time, monitoring mechanisms and documentation requirements remain in effect to preserve the integrity of the immigration system.

BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado emphasized that the protection of legitimate refugees and other persons of concern is a priority of the Bureau.

“The Philippines has long upheld its humanitarian commitments, and the Bureau of Immigration plays a critical role in ensuring that these commitments are translated into clear, lawful, and orderly procedures,” Viado said.

"We will protect those who genuinely seek refuge in accordance with the law, while also safeguarding national security and maintaining strict immigration control," the BI chief added.

Viado added that the institutionalization of the BIPU-POC strengthens inter-agency coordination between the BI and the DOJ and provides a more structured framework for addressing refugee and statelessness cases.

“This is about balance — compassion anchored on law, and protection anchored on accountability,” Viado said.

"The Bureau remains committed to ensuring that the Philippines continues to meet its international obligations without compromising the integrity of our borders," the BI chief added.