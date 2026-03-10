Marcos firm on Phl non-return to ICC — Palace

The Palace comment came after lawmakers from the Makabayan Bloc filed a House measure in late February calling for the Philippines to rejoin the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, the treaty that established the ICC.

The proposal surfaced amid proceedings at the ICC’s Pre-Trial Chamber I involving former president Rodrigo Duterte, who faces allegations of crimes against humanity related to his administration’s controversial war on illegal drugs.

Duterte initiated the Philippines’ withdrawal from the Rome Statute in March 2018, a move that took effect in March 2019. The decision was widely viewed by critics as an attempt to avoid international scrutiny over the government’s anti-drug campaign, which had drawn the attention of ICC investigators.

Despite the withdrawal, Duterte was later arrested in March 2025 following an order from the ICC tied to its investigation into thousands of killings linked to the anti-narcotics campaign during his presidency.