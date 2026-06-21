Rising prices, corruption weigh on Marcos Jr. admin ratings

Inflation has been particularly pronounced among the bottom 30 percent of households, reaching 8.4 percent in May, compared with 0.0 percent in the same month last year. In response, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has raised interest rates twice since March and increased its inflation forecasts for the next three years.

Economists have also warned that inflationary pressures could persist due to the expected effects of El Niño and the delayed pass-through of higher energy costs to consumer prices.

Survey respondents likewise expressed dissatisfaction with the government's efforts to address fuel prices. Domestic pump prices surged into triple-digit territory in April as global oil prices climbed amid geopolitical tensions. Concerns over possible anti-competitive behavior in the oil industry prompted the Department of Energy and the Philippine Competition Commission to explore a review of recent simultaneous fuel price increases.

Corruption also remained a key public concern. The survey recorded a net dissatisfaction rating of -10 for the government's efforts to combat corruption and other irregularities within the public sector.

Department of Economy, Planning, and Development Secretary Arsenio Balisacan previously said that uncertainties arising from investigations into alleged irregularities in flood-control projects contributed to slower infrastructure spending and weaker investor sentiment in 2025.

Economic growth slowed further at the start of 2026, with gross domestic product (GDP) expanding by 2.8 percent in the first quarter. Analysts have attributed the slowdown to a combination of elevated inflation, tighter monetary policy, and weaker domestic demand.

The BSP, which had eased monetary policy in 2025 to support economic activity amid low inflation, has since reversed part of that easing cycle by raising rates in response to renewed inflationary pressures.