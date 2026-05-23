LTFRB warns operators over unpaid service contracting benefits

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Saturday clarified that benefits under its Service Contracting Program are distributed through transport operators following reports that some drivers failed to receive assistance.
“Our contract with the LTFRB, with the government here, is with our operators — those corporations and cooperatives. We do not have contracts with drivers,” LTFRB Board Member Greg Pua Jr. said in a DZBB radio interview.
The month-long Service Contracting Program ended at midnight on Friday. However, several drivers complained that they had not received the government benefits intended for them.
Pua explained that corporations and cooperatives are responsible for fairly distributing the benefits to their drivers.
The LTFRB official added that drivers may coordinate with the agency if agreements between operators and drivers are not honored.
“We will not hesitate to issue a show cause order, or to suspend or cancel the franchises of your operators,” Pua said, warning that the agency would take action against operators that fail to distribute the benefits properly.