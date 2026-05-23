LTFRB warns operators over unpaid service contracting benefits

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Saturday clarified that benefits under its Service Contracting Program are distributed through transport operators following reports that some drivers failed to receive assistance.

“Our contract with the LTFRB, with the government here, is with our operators — those corporations and cooperatives. We do not have contracts with drivers,” LTFRB Board Member Greg Pua Jr. said in a DZBB radio interview.

The month-long Service Contracting Program ended at midnight on Friday. However, several drivers complained that they had not received the government benefits intended for them.