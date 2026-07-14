PTLA President Atty. Pete S. Principe said the group hopes the Supreme Court will adopt the proposal during the annual Buwan ng Wikang Pambansa celebration.

The association cited data from the Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino showing that 92 percent of Filipinos can understand and speak Filipino.

PTLA Secretary General Yolando Lim said the ongoing impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte has shown that Filipino can be effectively used in legal proceedings.

He said wider use of Filipino in courts would make the justice system more accessible, particularly for litigants with limited English proficiency, while reducing the need for interpreters.

The group also cited speeches delivered by Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo and President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in Filipino as examples of support for the national language.

The proposal is anchored on Republic Act No. 1401, which designates 1 to 31 August as National Language Month.