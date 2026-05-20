SC issues maiden ruling in Filipino

The decision, issued in G.R. 210480, underscored that using Filipino in court rulings allows litigants and citizens to better comprehend legal decisions without the burden of highly technical language or the need for translation.

The case stemmed from a petition filed by Mel Velarde and Angeline Macasaet questioning the proceedings before the Court of Tax Appeals (CTA) in a tax evasion complaint related to the alleged undervaluation of a property transaction.

Petition moot

However, the SC dismissed the petition for being moot and academic after the CTA earlier junked the criminal case, and the dismissal became final and executory.

The tribunal said there was no longer an actual controversy that required resolution, adding that none of the recognized exceptions to the mootness doctrine applied in the case.

Despite the shift to Filipino, the SC emphasized that legal precision remains intact, noting that legal doctrines and technical concepts can still be conveyed clearly and accurately while remaining understandable to the public.