Pag-IBIG recently lowered promotional interest rates for economic housing to as low as 4.5 percent and increased its maximum housing loan amount to P10 million. The 3 percent rate for socialized housing under the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program remains in place.

The agency also eased loan qualification rules by allowing up to three borrowers to combine their incomes under a single housing loan and has begun investing in reputable construction firms to increase the supply of socialized housing.

Aliling said the reforms are in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s directive to make homeownership more accessible to Filipinos, from informal workers to middle-income earners.

He added that the measures will strengthen the long-term sustainability of the Expanded 4PH Program by reducing reliance on government funding.