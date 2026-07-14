ComWorks Inc. has signed a memorandum of agreement with the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) to expand public access to the agency's lottery products through its Suki Lotto platform.

Under the agreement signed Monday at the PCSO main office in Mandaluyong City, ComWorks, through Suki Lotto, will serve as a Level 2 Corporate-Owned Chain Business (COCB) PCSO Lotto Authorized Agent, allowing it to sell and distribute PCSO lotto tickets through point-of-sale terminals at retail outlets nationwide.