ComWorks Inc. has signed a memorandum of agreement with the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) to expand public access to the agency's lottery products through its Suki Lotto platform.
Under the agreement signed Monday at the PCSO main office in Mandaluyong City, ComWorks, through Suki Lotto, will serve as a Level 2 Corporate-Owned Chain Business (COCB) PCSO Lotto Authorized Agent, allowing it to sell and distribute PCSO lotto tickets through point-of-sale terminals at retail outlets nationwide.
PCSO said the partnership aims to make its lottery products more accessible through technology while generating additional funds for its charity and social welfare programs.
The signing ceremony was led by PCSO General Manager Melquiades Robles and attended by PCSO Chairman Felix Reyes Jr., Directors Jennifer Guevara and Imelda Papin, and ComWorks officials headed by President Martin Leyeza.