KABUGAO, Apayao — The Provincial Government of Apayao and its residents are mourning the passing of Hoyt Joy S. Lacuesta, who served as the province’s first vice governor.
Provincial leaders and staff, in a statement, joined the community in honoring his memory and recognizing his role in guiding Apayao during its early years of self-governance. The local government also extended its condolences to the Lacuesta family and honored his legacy of service.
Lacuesta served as vice governor from 1995 to 1998. He also served as a lieutenant colonel and battalion commander of the 1406th Ready Reserve Battalion of the Philippine Army.
Before becoming an independent province, Apayao existed mainly as a subprovince under Spanish and American rule. In June 1966, Republic Act No. 4695 merged the territory with its neighbor to create the combined province of Kalinga-Apayao.
Recognizing the region’s need for localized authority due to its large land area, distinct cultures and development needs, local leaders established the Apayao Solidarity Movement in 1986 to advocate for self-determination.
These efforts led to the passage of Republic Act No. 7878, which President Fidel V. Ramos signed into law on 14 February 1995. The legislation officially divided Kalinga-Apayao into two separate regular provinces.
Apayao then began its corporate existence with seven founding municipalities: Calanasan, Conner, Flora, Kabugao, Luna, Pudtol and Sta. Marcela, with Kabugao serving as the initial provincial capital.
Following the enactment of the law, Ramos issued Memorandum Order No. 290, which enabled the appointment and oath-taking of the province’s inaugural leadership on 1 August 1995.
Former Pudtol Mayor Batara P. Laoat was appointed as the first provincial governor, with Lacuesta as vice governor, while Elias K. Bulut Sr. served as the district representative in Congress.
The initial Sangguniang Panlalawigan members were Donato B. Balag, Manuel L. Betat, Nicolo Gañac, Orlando Batugal, Bernardo S. Garde, James D. Gullayan, Rodolfo B. Juan and Scott L. Sucbot.