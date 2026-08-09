KABUGAO, Apayao — The Provincial Government of Apayao and its residents are mourning the passing of Hoyt Joy S. Lacuesta, who served as the province’s first vice governor.

Provincial leaders and staff, in a statement, joined the community in honoring his memory and recognizing his role in guiding Apayao during its early years of self-governance. The local government also extended its condolences to the Lacuesta family and honored his legacy of service.

Lacuesta served as vice governor from 1995 to 1998. He also served as a lieutenant colonel and battalion commander of the 1406th Ready Reserve Battalion of the Philippine Army.