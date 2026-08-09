He pointed out, though, that his office's findings are not yet final, as they have yet to peruse the documents linking Pia to the supposed insertions.

“I hope she had no role [in the anomalous flood control projects], but as for the insertions, she did. I think there is about P4.7 billion of that in the 2025 [GAA],” Lacson said in Filipino in a radio interview.

The Daily Tribune reached out to Pia for comment, but she has yet to respond as of press time.

Lacson’s fresh allegations came as his bitter feud with Alan intensified over billions of pesos worth of infrastructure projects in Taguig that were marred by corruption allegations.

Lacson has explicitly linked Minority Leader Alan to alleged “ghost” and substandard infrastructure projects in Taguig, while claiming other projects had duplicate budgets of about P100 million each.

The scheme allegedly flourished in 2020, when Cayetano was still Speaker of the House of Representatives.

From that period to 2025, Taguig accumulated a staggering P14.4 billion worth of infrastructure projects, according to Lacson.

Alan has repeatedly denied that there are “ghost” projects in Taguig and welcomes any probe, saying his pet projects there could withstand scrutiny. He, however, cried foul over why Taguig was being singled out despite reports of alleged rampant “ghost” projects in Ilocos Norte, the President’s bailiwick.

“Budget insertions” have become a notorious means of funneling public funds to favored legislative districts of lawmakers and have subsequently been associated with substandard, overpriced, or “ghost” or non-existent projects.

Although before the multi-billion-peso flood control scandal came to light, budget insertions or amendments were a legitimate exercise vested in lawmakers as members of Congress holding the power of the purse.

The 2025 GAA has been widely derided as the “most corrupt” budget ever passed in history for allegedly featuring bloated unprogrammed appropriations (UA), where billions worth of flood control projects and pet projects of lawmakers were reportedly sourced.

The UA are the so-called standby funds outside the annual budget and can be released only if the government collects excess revenue or receives additional grants or foreign loans.

Critics and watchdogs have alleged that lawmakers deliberately bumped President Marcos Jr.'s flagship projects to the UA during the closed-door bicam to make room for their pet projects, including infrastructure and flood control projects susceptible to kickbacks.

The UA, deemed by opposition lawmakers a conduit for corruption, has allegedly swelled to unprecedented levels since 2023—Marcos’ first full year in office—reaching nearly P2 trillion as of 2025.

The 2025 budget was initially pegged at P6.352 trillion but was subsequently reduced to P6.326 trillion after President Marcos vetoed P194 billion worth of line items deemed inconsistent with his administration's priority programs, including P16.7 billion for flood control.