Three Tacloban shooting victims in ICU now in stable condition

"He is currently recovering in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), is conscious and coherent, and has already progressed to a soft diet," the SDO said.

Two other students, 14-year-old Joan Vinias and 15-year-old Nathan Candelario, are also in stable condition at the Eastern Visayas Medical Center, where they continue to receive treatment.

The SDO added that the other injured victims confined in various hospitals are likewise out of immediate danger and are steadily recovering under the care of their attending physicians.

Tacloban Schools Division Superintendent Sherlita Palma said all hospitalized students, along with their parents or guardians, have been provided psychological first aid.

She added that the Schools Division Office, in coordination with partner agencies, will continue providing psychosocial interventions and other support services to students, families and school personnel affected by the tragedy.