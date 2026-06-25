Remulla seeks study on banning violent video games

"There are many serious consequences that can happen. Having said that, I also believe that games espousing violence like GoreBox should be permanently banned in the Philippines," he said.

The proposal comes in the wake of the deadly school shooting in Tacloban City involving two minor suspects, aged 14 and 15, which claimed the lives of three students and left several others injured.

Authorities are investigating several factors that may have influenced the suspects, including their alleged exposure to violent online games.

Remulla said violent video games may desensitize young players to violence.

"[Games] desensitize young people into the elements of death, elements of violence, and elements of murder," he said.

He urged lawmakers to examine possible policy responses.

"Congress should also study the matter kung paano mapigilan ito," he said.

The DILG said it remains committed to protecting Filipino youth and promoting responsible engagement with digital platforms while discussions on possible legislative measures continue.