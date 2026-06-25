Alleged mass shooting plot in Tolosa foiled; 14-year-old questioned

Speaking during a press briefing at Camp Crame, Remulla said the information was relayed by Sen. Bam Aquino on Wednesday night and was immediately verified by authorities.

"We confirmed that the information was accurate," Remulla said.

According to the DILG chief, investigators found that the minor maintained multiple social media accounts and was experiencing personal and family problems.

Remulla said authorities believe the student intended to carry out a copycat attack following the deadly shooting at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City.

He also said the student allegedly played the violent online game GoreBox, which investigators are examining as part of the case.

The minor was brought to the Department of Social Welfare and Development for debriefing and interviews before being released to her family because no crime had been committed.

Following the incident, Remulla urged Congress to enact stronger gun control legislation and called for revisions to the implementing rules and regulations governing firearm ownership.

He also renewed his call to ban GoreBox, saying its violent content should not be accessible to minors.