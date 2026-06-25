NBI says it will enforce any warrant vs Marcoleta

The NBI chief made the statement amid social media criticisms questioning why authorities have not arrested Marcoleta.

Matibag stressed that the bureau can only act on a lawful court order.

“Our job is law enforcement. Once we receive a valid warrant of arrest, we will enforce it no matter who the person is,” he said.

To underscore the bureau’s commitment to carrying out its mandate, Matibag cited the NBI’s recent attempt to serve an arrest warrant on Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa at the Senate.

“You saw what happened at the Senate because we wanted to enforce the warrant of arrest,” he said.

Matibag dismissed claims that the NBI was hesitant to act against Marcoleta, saying such accusations ignore the legal requirement that a warrant must first be issued by a court.

“I’ve been reading those comments saying we are afraid, but I don’t know where they are coming from,” he said.

He emphasized that the NBI has not received any arrest warrant against Marcoleta.

The NBI chief also challenged critics to provide legal documents and evidence instead of making accusations on social media.

“People are challenging me to arrest Marcoleta, but they are not presenting any legal warrant of arrest against anybody,” Matibag said.

“We will enforce and arrest anyone as long as we have a legal and valid warrant of arrest. Let us not talk too much on Facebook. If you have evidence, bring it to the NBI and we will do our job. Gagawin namin ang trabaho namin,” he added.

Matibag reiterated that the NBI remains committed to enforcing the law regardless of personalities involved.

Marcoleta and three others are currently facing a complaint before the Office of the Ombudsman for plunder and three counts of indirect bribery over alleged campaign contributions that were reportedly not declared to the Commission on Elections and in the senator’s 2025 Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN).

Last week, the Sandiganbayan, upon the request of the Ombudsman, issued a precautionary hold departure order against Marcoleta and three alleged donors in connection with the case.