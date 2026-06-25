Lola Amour joins Singapore Grand Prix 2026 lineup

Set from 9 to 11 October, the Singapore Grand Prix has become known not only for its high-octane racing but also for its star-studded concert lineup that draws music fans from across the globe.

Kicking off the race weekend on 9 October are JJ Lin, Cortis, Split Enz, DJ Snake, Major Lazer Sound System, Tokimonsta, Spacey Jane, Borderline and Shingo Nakamura.

Taking the stage on 10 October are Zara Larsson, Goo Goo Dolls, Hoo, Ocean Alley, Ezra Collective, Ape Drums, Tinzo + Jojo and Pleasantry.

Joining the festivities on 11 October are Mark Ronson, ZHU, Prep, The Rubens, Monochrome, DJ Admin, Shane 2Sweet and Teenagepop.

Tickets are available at singaporegp.sg.