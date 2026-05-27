Gucci to become Alpine Formula One Team title partner from 2027

Luxury fashion brand Gucci will enter Formula One as title partner of Alpine F1 Team beginning in the 2027 FIA Formula One World Championship season.

The team announced that it will compete under the name “Gucci Racing Alpine Formula One Team,” marking the first time a luxury fashion house has become title partner of a Formula One constructor.

As part of the agreement, Gucci will launch “Gucci Racing,” a platform focused on projects and experiences linked to motorsport, fashion, and luxury branding. The collaboration will also introduce a new visual identity combining Gucci branding with Alpine’s Formula One program.

The partnership reflects Formula One’s continued commercial growth and expanding global audience, particularly among younger and lifestyle-focused demographics.

In recent years, luxury and fashion brands have increased their presence in motorsport through sponsorships, apparel collaborations, and event partnerships.

Alpine, founded in 1955 by Jean Rédélé and backed by Renault Group, has been working to strengthen its position on and off the track amid growing competition across the Formula One grid.

Gucci President and CEO Francesca Bellettini said the partnership aligns with the company’s long-term branding strategy and global expansion efforts.

Meanwhile, Alpine Executive Advisor Flavio Briatore described the collaboration as an opportunity to expand the team’s global reach beyond motorsport audiences.

The partnership is expected to include branding initiatives, exclusive events, content projects, and commercial activations leading into the 2027 season.