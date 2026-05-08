Miami thrice: Antonelli proves real deal with third straight win

By becoming the first driver to turn his first three consecutive poles into victories, after another almost-trademark poor start, Antonelli has stirred the passions of his peers and the expectations of Italy’s motor racing fans.

His teammate George Russell, nine years his senior and in his eighth F1 season, was a hot pre-season title favourite and won the opening race, but has since been unable to establish his authority

For Wolff, torn between joyous celebration and cold management-speak, it is a welcome dilemma as Mercedes sit atop the constructors’ title race and plan a major upgrade package in Canada.

“It’s astounding, these few races,” said Wolff.

“In a way, it’s what we predicted as a team — to have ups and downs last season, with moments of brilliance, but moments, too when you want to tear your hair out.

“But this year, it’s coming together and I don’t think anyone expected this. He has monetised on it every single weekend and it’s special. It’s his best race so far and reminds me of his karting days.

“It is easier to calm someone down who is wild because you won’t be able to accelerate a donkey.”

Wolff’s decision to fast-track Antonelli into Mercedes in 2024, before he had passed his normal road car driving test, raised eyebrows. On Sunday night, he placed him alongside tennis star Jannik Sinner in Italy’s sporting galaxy.

“The easiest bit is making sure that he keeps both feet on the ground within the team — his parents have done a great job,” said Wolff.

“The bigger problem is the Italian public.

“Now that they are not qualified for the football World Cup, it is all about Sinner and Antonelli. It is the two superstars — and that is something that we need to contain.”

Mercedes still top

Antonelli’s win kept Mercedes on top and confirmed that, despite major upgrades at McLaren, Ferrari and Red Bull, and a host of tweaks to the regulations, they remain the pace-setters.

The race supplied plenty of incidents and much of the new ‘yo-yo’ overtaking as batteries were recharging or boosting speed.

“It’s still pretty crazy, to be honest,” said McLaren’s Oscar Piastri, who finished third.

“The closing speeds are huge and trying to anticipate that as a defending driver is incredibly tough. So, not much has really changed.”

Wolff hit back at any critics still claiming the spectacle was artificial.

“Anyone who complains after that race should hide,” he said. “Honestly, it was a great advert for F1.”