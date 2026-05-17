Lola Basyang stories retold for new generation readers

From that first published tale, the series grew into more than 400 stories until 1942, becoming one of the most cherished bodies of work in Filipino children’s literature. Over the decades, Mga Kuwento ni Lola Basyang crossed from the pages of Liwayway into other forms, including komiks, radio drama, film, television, musical theater, ballet, animation, anthologies and children’s books.

The new Lampara Books editions continue this tradition of retelling and renewal. Among the featured titles are Rosamistica, Ang Pag-ibig ni Maryang Sinukuan and Ang Parusa ng Duwende, all retold by Bellen-Ang and brought to life by award-winning illustrators Jhubcel A. del Rosario, Liza Flores, Domz Agsaway, Tin Javier, John Ronnel G. Popa, Jonathan G. Rañola and Joza Nada.

More than simple retellings, the books invite children to rediscover classic Filipino tales that speak of beauty, justice, kindness, courage and imagination. Through Lola Basyang’s timeless voice, young readers are encouraged to listen, read, wonder and dream of a better world.