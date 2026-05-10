F1 tilts back to combustion

Paris, France (AFP) — Formula One bosses have responded to the criticism of this season’s power unit modifications by agreeing to “further evolutionary changes” before a revamp for the 2027 season, the FIA announced on Friday.
Motorsport’s governing body said that an agreement had been reached “in principle” between the 11 team bosses and five power unit manufacturers to restore the primacy of combustion power over electric power as early as 2027.
“The measures agreed in principle today for 2027 would see a nominal increase in internal combustion engine power by 50 kilowatts with a fuel-flow increase and a nominal reduction of the energy recovery system deployment power by 50 kilowatts,” the FIA said in a statement.
This decision, which still has to be discussed in detail, let alone approved, would in effect put an end to the 50/50 parity in hybrid engines, half electric, half combustion, introduced this season by the FIA.
The 50/50 system involves a complex management of the battery during overtakes and then during the necessary recharging of electrical energy when slowing down and braking.