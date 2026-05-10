F1 tilts back to combustion

“The measures agreed in principle today for 2027 would see a nominal increase in internal combustion engine power by 50 kilowatts with a fuel-flow increase and a nominal reduction of the energy recovery system deployment power by 50 kilowatts,” the FIA said in a statement.

This decision, which still has to be discussed in detail, let alone approved, would in effect put an end to the 50/50 parity in hybrid engines, half electric, half combustion, introduced this season by the FIA.

The 50/50 system involves a complex management of the battery during overtakes and then during the necessary recharging of electrical energy when slowing down and braking.