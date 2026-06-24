NCRPO responds to Taguig land conflict

Despite a previously issued status quo order intended to prevent further conflict, a routine security patrol encountered individuals allegedly constructing a shanty inside the disputed area, triggering a heated confrontation.

Initial investigation revealed that security personnel approached the group to stop the construction activity. The situation escalated when one of the individuals allegedly grabbed a security guard’s issued shotgun, resulting in a struggle over the firearm.

As the confrontation intensified, two security guards reportedly fired warning shots to disperse the crowd. Shotgun pellets ricocheted and struck five individuals, while three security guards sustained injuries during the altercation.

Composite personnel from the Taguig City Police Station immediately responded, contained the situation, and prevented further violence.

Police arrested the three security guards involved in the incident as well as the five injured individuals. Authorities also took temporary custody of 13 firearms issued to security personnel assigned to the area—including pistols, revolvers, and shotguns—for forensic examination.

The arrested guards will undergo paraffin testing, while the seized firearms will be subjected to ballistic analysis by the Southern Police District Crime Laboratory.

The injured individuals were brought to the Taguig‑Pateros District Hospital for medical treatment before being placed under police custody for the filing of appropriate charges.

Based on initial findings, investigators are preparing charge‑counter‑charge complaints before the Taguig City Prosecutor’s Office.

The three security guards may face attempted homicide, while the five individuals may be charged with attempted robbery.