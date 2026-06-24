Superkit Tour goes to Davao

Organized by the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines (JGFP), the two-leg tournament offers far more than trophies.

Players will battle for crucial Order of Merit points, national ranking honors, and a pathway to international competition.

The premier 15-18 division tees off on 27 June at South Pacific Golf and Country Club, while the younger 12-under division takes center stage on 28 June at Apo Golf and Country Club.

“This is about building the future of Philippine golf,” said JGFP president Oliver Gan. “Junior golf is booming not only in our country but around the world. The Superkit Series is designed to give the next wave of young stars a national stage, a clear progression path, and the chance to represent the country abroad.”

The stakes are high. Top performers in Davao will advance to the Superkit National Finals at Luisita Golf and Country Club in Tarlac, where the country’s best young golfers will fight for the ultimate prize — the chance to represent the Philippines at the Superkit International Grand Finals at Mission Hills Golf Club in Shenzhen, China, one of the world’s most celebrated golf venues.

With challenging conditions expected at both Davao courses, the tournament promises a weekend packed with pressure-packed shot-making and fierce competition — while giving Mindanao golf fans a rare front-row seat to what could be the future stars of Philippine golf.