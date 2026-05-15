South Pacific holds First Swing Program

According to Inigo, the program aims to spark in every child their interest in the sport, equip them with the basics of golf, and with strong spirit, develop a community of junior golfers which will develop into the next generation of players.

“We invite kids ages 3 to 12 to join us on those dates. No fees are required,” Inigo said.

Davao’s and South Pacific’s prides, Yvon Bisera, Elmer Salvador, Jeffren Lumbo and Jhondie Casas will supervise the kids in the said program.