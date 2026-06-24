PNP presses Dela Rosa to surrender remaining firearms

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said six additional firearms were recently turned over by Dela Rosa’s camp, bringing the total number of surrendered weapons to 26.

The surrender follows the revocation of Dela Rosa’s License to Own and Possess Firearms, which covers 117 registered firearms.

“We acknowledge this latest turnover as a step toward compliance, and we have directed our personnel at the Firearms and Explosives Office (FEO) and local units to ensure that these items are properly accounted for, inventoried, and secured in accordance with our strict regulatory protocols,” Nartatez said.

The latest turnover took place on 22 June at Dela Rosa’s residence in Silang, Cavite, where his legal representative handed the firearms to personnel from the PNP Firearms and Explosives Office, the Regional Civil Security Unit-Calabarzon and local police units.

The firearms were placed under temporary safekeeping pending verification and documentation.

The PNP-FEO earlier revoked Dela Rosa’s firearm license under Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, requiring the surrender and accounting of all firearms covered by the order.

“While the surrender of these 26 firearms is a positive development, it remains a partial fulfillment of the total requirement. We continue to work on complete accounting of all remaining weapons, as well as the efforts to enforce a court order against him,” Nartatez said.

He emphasized that the enforcement of firearm regulations is being carried out in accordance with established legal procedures and applies equally to all concerned parties.

The PNP said all surrendered firearms remain under government custody and are undergoing verification.

Authorities also continue efforts to locate Dela Rosa amid an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court in connection with its investigation into the Duterte administration's anti-drug campaign.