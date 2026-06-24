PHLPost keeps essential services open for Manila Day

The agency is encouraging residents, employees and students in need of a valid government-issued ID to utilize the facility’s same-day postal ID release program.

PHLPost officials stated the initiative is part of a broader effort to modernize operations and make transactions faster and more accessible.

“Even as Manila celebrates its rich history and heritage, PHLPost remains dedicated to serving the public by providing efficient, reliable, and accessible postal services,” the state postal agency said in a statement.

“The continued same-day release of Postal IDs reflects our commitment to improving service delivery for every Filipino,” it added.

The Manila Central Post Office serves as one of the agency’s primary service centers for mailing and government identification distribution.