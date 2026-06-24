PHLPost offers same-day Postal ID release on Manila Day

PHLPost said the initiative aims to provide faster, more convenient and accessible government identification services to the public.

The agency encouraged residents, workers, students and individuals in need of a valid government-issued identification card to take advantage of the same-day processing service offered at the Manila Central Post Office.

Aside from Postal ID services, MCPO will continue accepting mail and parcel transactions to ensure uninterrupted public service throughout the celebration.

PHLPost said the move reflects its commitment to bringing government services closer to the public.

"Even as Manila celebrates its rich history and heritage, PHLPost remains dedicated to serving the public by providing efficient, reliable and accessible postal services. The continued same-day release of Postal IDs reflects our commitment to improving service delivery for every Filipino," the agency said in a statement.

The Manila Central Post Office remains one of PHLPost's primary service centers, providing postal, mailing and government identification services.

Through initiatives such as same-day Postal ID issuance, PHLPost said it continues to modernize its services and make government transactions more convenient for Filipinos.