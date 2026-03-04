Filipino-rooted actresses shine at 32nd Actor Awards

At the 32nd Actor Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, four women with Filipino roots were among those recognized as part of award-winning ensembles, highlighting the growing presence of Filipino talent in mainstream entertainment.

Amielynn Abellera, Kristin Vilanueva and Isa Briones were part of the ensemble cast of the medical drama “The Pitt,” which won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. In film, Filipino-American actress Hailee Steinfeld was recognized as part of the cast of “Sinners,” which took home Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

For Briones, who plays Dr. Trinity Santos in the series, the recognition carried special meaning.

She thanked SAG-AFTRA “for believing in our show and this incredible cast,” adding, “What a special thing to celebrate all our hard work together.”

Briones also acknowledged her father, theater actor Jon Jon Briones, who accompanied her to the ceremony.

Vilanueva, who portrays nurse Princess Dela Cruz, highlighted the camaraderie within the cast.

“I loved getting to play with this cast,” she said, later adding, “My lovely cast mates and friends, it’s an honor to win this with you.”

Abellera, who plays nurse Perlah Alawi, shared moments from the ceremony on social media to mark the milestone.

Beyond the awards themselves, “The Pitt” has drawn attention for placing Filipino healthcare workers at the center of the story — a portrayal that reflects the significant presence of Filipino professionals in the medical field in the United States.

Briones previously spoke about the impact of seeing such representation onscreen.

“It’s really special,” she said. “It’s insane that a lot of medical shows, as long as they’ve been around, have not featured Filipino healthcare workers when they make up such a huge population in this country.”

The Actor Awards, voted on by performers, are widely regarded as a recognition of excellence by peers within the industry.

This year’s wins highlighted not only the craft of the performers but also the increasing visibility of Filipino women in ensemble storytelling in film and television.