Filipino-Singaporean filmmaker Rafael Manuel wins big at sundance

Filipiñana is an international co-production involving five countries — Singapore, United Kingdom, Philippines, France and the Netherlands — reflecting the collaborative nature of contemporary independent filmmaking.

The jury recognition places Manuel among a select group of filmmakers whose works stand out not only for execution but for innovation in storytelling and visual language.

Filipiñana follows the story of Isabel, working as a tee girl at an exclusive country club. She finds herself inexplicably fascinated by its enigmatic president, Dr. Palanca. But as she uncovers unsettling truths hidden beneath the club’s polished exterior, her harmless crush begins to take a darker turn — revealing a disturbing connection that ties them together in ways she never expected.