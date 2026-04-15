Filipino-Singaporean filmmaker Rafael Manuel wins big at sundance

Filipino-Singaporean filmmaker Rafael Manuel scored a major international recognition after his film Filipiñana received the World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Creative Vision at the Sundance Film Festival 2026.
The award is given to a film that demonstrates a distinctive and original artistic approach, highlighting works that offer fresh perspectives in global cinema.
Filipiñana is an international co-production involving five countries — Singapore, United Kingdom, Philippines, France and the Netherlands — reflecting the collaborative nature of contemporary independent filmmaking.
The jury recognition places Manuel among a select group of filmmakers whose works stand out not only for execution but for innovation in storytelling and visual language.
Filipiñana follows the story of Isabel, working as a tee girl at an exclusive country club. She finds herself inexplicably fascinated by its enigmatic president, Dr. Palanca. But as she uncovers unsettling truths hidden beneath the club’s polished exterior, her harmless crush begins to take a darker turn — revealing a disturbing connection that ties them together in ways she never expected.
The Sundance Film Festival, held annually in the United States, is widely regarded as one of the most prestigious platforms for independent cinema, often serving as a launchpad for emerging filmmakers and groundbreaking films.
This recent recognition signals a major turning point in Manuel’s career, while also highlighting the rising influence of Southeast Asian storytellers on the global festival stage. Following the award, Filipiñana is poised to gain greater visibility across the international film circuit, which could lead to broader distribution opportunities and pave the way for his upcoming projects.